Old Video of Vultures Falsely Linked to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Inauguration

A video showing a committee of vultures on a road has gone viral on the internet, where social media users are linking it to the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, slated for 22 January.

What is the claim?: Calling the vultures Jatayu, a mythical bird who fought Ravana in the epic Ramayana, users are claiming that the birds are flocking to Ayodhya before Lord Ram's arrival.