Old Video of Vultures Falsely Linked to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Inauguration

The video has been on the internet since October 2021 and has no connection to the upcoming Ram temple inauguration.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a committee of vultures on a road has gone viral on the internet, where social media users are linking it to the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, slated for 22 January.

What is the claim?: Calling the vultures Jatayu, a mythical bird who fought Ravana in the epic Ramayana, users are claiming that the birds are flocking to Ayodhya before Lord Ram's arrival.

But...?: The video has been on the internet since October 2021 and is not a recent one.

How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome.

  • On running a reverse image search on one of the frames, we came across a Facebook post dated 8 October 2021.

  • It was shared by a Palestinian local news page named 'Dooz' on Facebook, with a caption asking people to identify the bird.

The post was shared on Facebook in October 2021.

  • We also found other instances of the video being shared in 2021 and 2022.

  • The Quint was unable to independently verify the location where the viral video was shot.

Conclusion: The video has been on the internet since October 2021 and has no connection to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Ayodhya   Webqoof   Ayodhya Ram temple 

