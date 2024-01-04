Ram Mandir Inauguration: ‘Holy Ayodhya’ App Launched to Book Homestays; Details

The Ayodhya administration officially unveils the 'Holy Ayodhya' app, which is designed by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). It is important to note that the app is exclusively for tourists visiting the auspicious Ram Mandir. People who wish to visit Ram Mandir and want to stay in affordable homestays can book their rooms via the 'Holy Ayodhya' app. Interested visitors should take note of the latest details about the app if they want to book their homestays.

The 'Holy Ayodhya' app for Ram Mandir visitors is currently available for Android users. It flaunts a user-friendly interface similar to typical hotel booking platforms. Android users can download the app and go through the process of booking homestays. However, the app uniquely focuses on listing homestays across Ayodhya, with room tariffs of around Rs 1000. Visitors should know the latest details.