2 Men Who Made Fake IDs & Threatened UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Ram Temple Arrested

Two men who had created fake email ids and threatened to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ayodhya's Ram Mandir were arrested on Wednesday, 3 January, officials said.

The accused: The accused have been identified as Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra who hail from Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area. Apart from CM Adityanath and the Ram Temple, they had also issued threats against Special Task Force chief Amitabh Yash on X in November last year.

Fake ids: Officials said that the accused created fake email ids in the names of 'Zubair Khan' and 'Aslam Ansari' to issue the threats. The email ids used were 'alamansarikhan608@gmail.com' and 'zubairkhanisi199@gmail.com'.