Delhi BJP Protests Outside Manish Sisodia's Residence Over New Liquor Policy

On Friday, Delhi's LG Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Delhi government’s new liquor policy, alleging rule violations and "gross procedural lapses."



The Delhi government formally exited from the liquor business on 17 November 2021, shutting down its 600 vends to pave way for swanky, new, privately owned shops. Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration, as many as 850 new private vends were to commence operations in the national capital.



However, several liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city, and many such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress staunchly resisted the policy, making it a flashpoint between the opposition and the Kejriwal government.



They even approached Delhi's lieutenant governor, as well as central agencies, for a probe into it.



Facing the ire of Opposition parties, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a scathing attack on the BJP, with Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressing that it was "rattled" as the new excise policy aims to curb the sale of illegal liquor in the national capital.

“BJP always had a link with alcohol mafia. Illegal alcohol was sold at many places by BJP. With CM Kejriwal's schemes stopped Rs 3,500 crores of money from being stolen, so BJP is in pain," Sisodia had said.