New Swanky Liquor Vends in Delhi: What's Different? Will Alcohol Cost More?
This will mark the exit of the Delhi government from the capital's retail business of liquor. What does this mean?
All newly-appointed liquor retailers in Delhi will start operations from 17 November, under the new excise policy. However, they can start placing orders from Thursday, 11 November.
This will mark the exit of the Delhi government from the capital's retail business of liquor.
So what does this mean? What will be different? Here's all you need to know.
What exactly does government exiting liquor retail mean?
The Delhi government has stated the following as reasons for exiting liquor retail business:
Boost city's revenue
Crackdown on liquor mafia
Improve user experience
Privately-owned liquor shops, which currently are 40 percent of the total liquor shops in Delhi, were closed from 1 October to November 16.
Only the government vends were functioning, which led to alcohol shortage in the city.
Delhi has been divided into 32 zones and allotment of licences is now being done on a zonal basis. Those who have won a zone or two have been given L-7Z or L-7V licences, which means they can engage in retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor.
How many swanky liquor vends have been set up?
There are 850 liquor vends, including 266 that are privately run, across 32 zones of the city. Starting 17 November, all of them will come under private entities.
What's different about these vends?
These alcohol shops will be similar to walk-in shops in malls, where a person will be able to walk inside and pick the liquor brand of their choice.
Some of these establishments will also stock snacks and other eatables.
Retail vends that will be air-conditioned will have glass doors. However, customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy over the counter, the policy document stated, PTI reported.
Is alcohol going to cost more in Delhi?
There is no clarity on this at the moment. The Delhi government order had said that prices will be 'competitive'.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on 10 November asked the Delhi government to inform it about the number of liquor brands where MRPs are fixed and those yet to be done under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Watch out this space for more.
What are super-premium retail vends?
There will be five super-premium retail vends across the city – each being 2,500 square feet. Liquor tasting facility will be available in these vends.
These vends can sell products only above Rs 200 (at MRP) for beer and above Rs 1,000 for all other spirits, including but not limited to whiskey, gin, vodka, brandy, etc.
It also allows home delivery of liquor in the national capital through websites and apps.
Where are these super premium vends located?
The location is not clear yet. Watch out this space for more information.
