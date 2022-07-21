Haryana Govt Orders Judicial Enquiry Into Murder of DSP Run Over by Truck
DSP Surendra Singh had been mowed down by a truck driver while probing an illegal mining case.
Two days after a police officer was killed while probing illegal stone mining in Haryana's Nuh, the state government on Thursday, 21 July, announced that it has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.
"Haryana Govt has decided to get conduct a Judicial Enquiry into the Death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area," Haryana Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.
Vij had alleged on Wednesday that the mining mafia had flourished under the previous Congress regime led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the state. He said the present BJP-led government in the state has launched a crackdown against the elements indulging in any illegal activity, including illegal mining.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tauru, Surendra Singh, had been mowed down by a truck driver on Tuesday, 19 July.
Singh had signalled the truck to stop at around 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.
However, the driver sped and drove over him. Singh was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident, where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.
The driver, identified as Sabbir alias Mittar, was nabbed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday.
He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has vowed that no accused in the case will be spared.
