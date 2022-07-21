Haryana Govt Orders Judicial Enquiry Into Murder of DSP Run Over by Truck

Two days after a police officer was killed while probing illegal stone mining in Haryana's Nuh, the state government on Thursday, 21 July, announced that it has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

"Haryana Govt has decided to get conduct a Judicial Enquiry into the Death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area," Haryana Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.