A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh stating that during Operation Sindoor, without Rafale jets, Pakistan would have shot down India's entire squadron.
The claim: In the video, Singh can be heard saying, "Countless scams took place during Congress (Indian National Congress) rule. So what if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was accused of one Rafale scam?"
He goes on to say, "If we hadn't had the Rafale during the Operation Sindoor war, and we were fighting relying on the Congress-era MiG-21 Bisons, Pakistan would probably have shot down our entire squadron."
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search related to the viral video and couldn't find any reports on it.
Next, we ran a reverse image search on the video and found a report by ANI with the same visuals.
According to the report, the video shows Singh at Kalaburagi, Karnataka, calling out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
He says that during both the 2007 and 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, when PM Narendra Modi won in Gujarat, the Chief Election Commissioners were appointed by Congress.
He goes on to say, "So is Rahul Gandhi questioning the impartiality of all former Election Commissioners?"
There is no mention of Operation Sindoor or Rafale jets.
The Hindu reported on Singh's public address at a rally in Kalaburagi, where he stated that the BJP will launch a nation-wide campaign, 'Save Democracy and Remove Anarchy'.
According to the report, he accused the Congress of "attempting to destablise the Union Government and undermine democractic institutions in its pursuit of power".
BJP released a press release which summarises everything that Singh discused during the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ Padyatra.
There is no mention of Operation Sindoor or ‘Rafale Scam’.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, and it flagged the audio as AI.
We also ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, and four of its detectors flagged it as AI.
Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and doesn't show real footage of Rajnath Singh commenting on BJP's ‘Rafale Scam’.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)