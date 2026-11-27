A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh stating that during Operation Sindoor, without Rafale jets, Pakistan would have shot down India's entire squadron.

The claim: In the video, Singh can be heard saying, "Countless scams took place during Congress (Indian National Congress) rule. So what if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was accused of one Rafale scam?"