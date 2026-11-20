And you come, and the spotlight is on you, because you're married to the most important Indian household, the Gandhi-Nehru family. So every move of hers, every move that she made, every gesture was minutely scrutinized. And she was very self-conscious.

In India, we hosted this Indian International Olympic Association meeting here during Mrs Gandhi's time, and it was held at to be Gyan Bhavan, So there were lots of heads of state. I was one of the volunteers there, I was attached to the Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg. And they called on themat Mrs Gandhis official residence. So, I remember, because I was sitting in the car with them, and we reached the porch. Can you imagine, you reach the Prime Minister of Indias residence? I had never in my wildest dreams imagined. But its not about me.

So Mrs Gandhi, Rajivji and Soniaji, they came out. And you could see that she was, and there were cameras and all that. But she was very, she would always try and shy away from the camera. Didnt like herself being focused. And never engaged with the media, never engaged too much with politicians as well.

And its not that she was arrogant or something, she was being aloof. Its that she was shy. She was self-conscious She didnt want to put her foot wrong. Anything, any mistake that you make. If she wore a particular saree, then it would be commented on. If she wore a particular dress or combed her hair in a particular way, you know how it is, given the nature of our beast, we are very inquisitive.