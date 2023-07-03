Viral Video Does Not Show IPS Officer From Gujarat Warning About 'Love-Jihad'

ADVERTISEMENT
This video shows a Hindutva activist Kajal Shingala, and she's not an IPS Officer from Gujarat.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a woman asking the parents and girls from the Hindu community to stay alert and away from boys from the Muslim community while warning them about 'love jihad' is going viral on the internet.

The claim states that the video shows Kajal Shingala, an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from Gujarat.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video does show Kajal Shingala, also known as Kajal Hindustani, but she is a right-wing activist and not an IPS Officer from Gujarat, as claimed.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Kajal Shingala's social media platforms and found out that she had uploaded the same viral video with '#lovejihad' in the caption.

  • She had uploaded this video on verified Instagram and Facebook on 24 June 2021.

  • Further, her bio stated that she is a social activist and an entrepreneur.

The video is old. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Her website states that she 'gave up her surname Shingala to adopt a nationalistic approach by using HINDUsthani with her name'.

  • Her website does not mention anything about an IPS post.

We checked the list of IPS Officers in Gujarat: On checking the latest list, we did not find anybody named Kajal Shingala or Kajal Hindusthani.

Who is Kajal Hindusthani?: She is a Hindutva activist who was arrested on 9 April for allegedly delivering a hate speech that led to communal clashes in Gujarat’s Una.

  • However, she was later granted bail on 13 April.

  • She often participates in various events of right-wing organisations such as the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

Conclusion: An old video of a right-winger Kajal Hindusthani speaking about 'love-jihad' is going viral on social media, misidentifying her as an IPS Officer from Gujarat.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Gujarat   Fact Check   Love Jihad 

