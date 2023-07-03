Viral Video Does Not Show IPS Officer From Gujarat Warning About 'Love-Jihad'

A video showing a woman asking the parents and girls from the Hindu community to stay alert and away from boys from the Muslim community while warning them about 'love jihad' is going viral on the internet.
The claim states that the video shows Kajal Shingala, an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from Gujarat.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Kajal Shingala's social media platforms and found out that she had uploaded the same viral video with '#lovejihad' in the caption.
Her website states that she 'gave up her surname Shingala to adopt a nationalistic approach by using HINDUsthani with her name'.
Her website does not mention anything about an IPS post.
We checked the list of IPS Officers in Gujarat: On checking the latest list, we did not find anybody named Kajal Shingala or Kajal Hindusthani.
Who is Kajal Hindusthani?: She is a Hindutva activist who was arrested on 9 April for allegedly delivering a hate speech that led to communal clashes in Gujarat’s Una.
However, she was later granted bail on 13 April.
She often participates in various events of right-wing organisations such as the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.
Conclusion: An old video of a right-winger Kajal Hindusthani speaking about 'love-jihad' is going viral on social media, misidentifying her as an IPS Officer from Gujarat.
