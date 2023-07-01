ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video From Rajasthan Goes Viral as Muslims 'Boycotting' Hindus in Bengaluru

Old Video From Rajasthan Goes Viral as Muslims 'Boycotting' Hindus in Bengaluru

This video dates back to 2019 and is from Barmer, Rajasthan.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Old Video From Rajasthan Goes Viral as Muslims 'Boycotting' Hindus in Bengaluru
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing several men wearing skull caps listen to a man appealing to 'boycott Hindu owned businesses' including petrol pumps, medical shops and autos or taxis is being shared massively online.

The claim: It states that the video shows a group of Muslim announcing 'an economic boycott' of the Hindu-owned businesses in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(More archives to similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This speech was made in Barmer, Rajasthan and in 2019.

  • Barmer police confirmed that the man making the speech in the video was a relative of a deceased in an accident and later, action was taken against the man speaking in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and performed reverse image search on some of the keyframes.

  • On doing this, we came across a tweet made by a user on 14 March 2023 carrying the same video.

  • Under this tweet the verified account of Barmer police had replied stating that this incident took place in 2019 in Barmer, Rajasthan.

  • The police also stated that the incident involved a bus accident in front of a petrol pump in Barmer that claimed one life and left three injured.

  • In a follow-up tweet, the Barmer police added that this video shows the locals and family members gathered to perform the last rites while they also staged a protest against the accused bus driver.

  • It added that necessary actions were taken.

The police stated that this is an old video from Rajasthan.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • We also found a report shared by Patrika on 28 June 2019 which states that in Gagariya, Barmer, a man on a two-wheeler was killed by private bus, while three others riding pillion were injured.

  • It added that the bus driver was later booked.

Police confirm video's details: We reached out to Ramsar Police Station who dismissed the claims and said that the video is old and from Rajasthan.

  • He stated that the video showing the man making hate speech was a relative of the deceased and action was taken against the man speaking in the video.

  • We also learnt that the family of the individual deceased filed an FIR at Ramsar police station on 28 June 2019.

  • We obtained the FIR copy of the case which identified the deceased Maulvi Ghulam (40) along with others who were injured - Mirkhan (18), Irfan Khan (15) and Nizam (10).

  • According to the FIR filed by the family of the deceased, the bus driver was charged under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident happened in Rajasthan in 2019. 

(Source: FIR/Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old incident from Rajasthan is being shared as from Bengaluru along with false communal claims.

Also Read

Video of Man Being Hit in Thailand Falsely Shared as Muslim Man Abused in China

Video of Man Being Hit in Thailand Falsely Shared as Muslim Man Abused in China

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Rajasthan   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×