Who is Kajal Hindustani, the Right-Winger in Jail for 'Hate Speech' in Gujarat?

A Gujarat court on Monday, 10 April, remanded right-winger Kajal Hindustani into judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly delivering a hate speech that led to communal clashes in Gujarat’s Una on 1 April.

She was arrested on Sunday morning after she surrendered at Una police station. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kajal on 2 April under sections 295A (acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc.) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She had allegedly delivered an incendiary speech during a Hindu community congregation organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as a part of Ram Navami celebrations on 30 March in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.

After this speech, Una witnessed communal tension for two days, local police told the media. According to the police, there was also an incident of stone pelting between the two communities on April 1. An FIR was also lodged against the mob, Aaj Tak has reported.