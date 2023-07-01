Gujarat: School Principal Suspended After Eid Skit in School, Issues Apology

Priti Vaswani, the principal of a private school in Mundra, Gujarat, was suspended on Friday, 30 June, after a video of students allegedly wearing skull caps and performing a skit for Eid went viral on social media.

Vaswani, who heads the Pearl School of Excellence and Value Education, had to issue an apology for the skit, after the school owner was ordered to suspend her.

District Primary Education Officer Sanjay Parmar was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that it was a “lowly act” to “ask Hindu students to wear skullcaps worn by Muslims.”