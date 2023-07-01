ADVERTISEMENT
Gujarat: School Principal Suspended After Eid Skit in School, Issues Apology

The principal had to issue an apology for the skit, after the school owner was ordered to suspend her.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
Priti Vaswani, the principal of a private school in Mundra, Gujarat, was suspended on Friday, 30 June, after a video of students allegedly wearing skull caps and performing a skit for Eid went viral on social media.

Vaswani, who heads the Pearl School of Excellence and Value Education, had to issue an apology for the skit, after the school owner was ordered to suspend her.

District Primary Education Officer Sanjay Parmar was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that it was a “lowly act” to “ask Hindu students to wear skullcaps worn by Muslims.”

What did the video show? In the purported video, the students were offering prayers, greeting each other, talking about Eid, and wearing skull caps. 

Vaswani, in the apology video posted on Facebook, said that after the school conducted an ‘Eid-related activity’ on Wednesday, 28 June, the feelings of some people and organisations were hurt. She said, “It was not our intention at all to hurt or harm anyone. We did it only for a festival.”

(With inputs from Maktoob Media and The Indian Express)

