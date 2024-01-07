Fact-Check: This Video Does Not Show Zelenskyy Dancing, It’s a Deepfake!

A video, which purportedly shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy performing a dance in a red outfit, has gone viral on social media.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran a reverse image search.
This led us to a Telegram group named 'dance.gif' which shares GIFs of people dancing, where a similar clip was shared on 23 October 2023.
On observing the video, we saw that the man dancing in this video was not the Ukrainian president.
We repeated the process of dividing this video into frames and carrying out a reverse image search, which led us to an Instagram post on the account 'gamgam.tv'.
This account carried the same video, which showed another person, not Zelenskyy, dancing. It had shared this video on 7 February 2022.
The Quint has reached out to this account for more details regarding the viral video, and will updated this report as and when we receive them.
Zelenskyy has previously been targeted with similar deepfakes, which show him performing, over the course of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. You can read our other fact-checks with similar claims here and here.
Conclusion: The viral video is a deepfake. The original video does not show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)