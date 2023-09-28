Dollar argues that although China is an important factor, its currency – the yuan – has a share of less than 3 percent in global reserves at the moment.

He adds that the role of the dollar is not just linked to the size of the US economy, but also some institutional characteristics of the US – such as good property rights, open capital market, and flexible exchange rates – which give it an edge over China.



He further explains that even though countries, such as Saudi Arabia, can make trade deals with China, corporations and private players can't do so as their funds stand the risk of being expropriated by the Chinese authorities in the absence of rule of law.

“ China needs a lot of institutional reform to complement the fact that it's the big trader. And later in this century, it may very well emerge as an important reserve currency, but not yet,” Dollar asserts.

Shukla adds that in the 1990s and early 2000s, the “dramatic underperformance” of the euro as a replacement to the dollar and the sheer dominance of China in terms of trade – it became the biggest trading partner after the US for almost every important economy in the world – started the move away from the US dollar.