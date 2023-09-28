Do China's Rising Economy and Russia-Ukraine War Pose a Threat to the US Dollar?
In this episode of Think.Nxt, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl delves into an emerging trend in the global economy called de-dollarisation – or moving away from the dollar as a reserve currency. He dissects the issue by talking about:
- How the dollar started dominating global trade
- Russia and China’s slo-mo economic divorce from the US dollar
- The impact of the said phenomenon on India’s economy
Bahl is joined in this discussion by Sachchidanand Shukla, Chief Economist at the Mahindra Group and former NITI Aayog member, and David Dollar, a Senior Fellow at the John L Thornton China Center of the Brookings Institution and former country director for China and Mongolia in the East Asia and Pacific Region for World Bank.
Let's dive in...
According to Dollar, the dollar had become the dominant currency of the world essentially during World War II when most countries chose to hold reserves in the dollar, because at that time, the US was 50 percent of the world economy and one of the few places with functioning capital markets.
While he suggests that the development of the offshore markets in the 1970s solidified the role of the dollar, Shukla is of the view that the importance of the dollar isn't only because it comprises a significant part of any forex transaction.
"There is another way to look at the dollar's prominence, and that is the private side of how international trade takes place. I mean private players, corporations, banks, etc. And this is where I think the dollar reigns supreme,” Shukla remarks.
He explains that although the dollar as reserve currency is slipping by 1-1.5 percent every year – the share of the dollar as global currency reserves has fallen from 66 percent in 2014 to 60 percent in 2022 – yet it is “irreplaceable” as far as acceptance from private players is concerned.
Is China’s Rising Economy
a Threat to the Dollar?
Dollar argues that although China is an important factor, its currency – the yuan – has a share of less than 3 percent in global reserves at the moment.
He adds that the role of the dollar is not just linked to the size of the US economy, but also some institutional characteristics of the US – such as good property rights, open capital market, and flexible exchange rates – which give it an edge over China.
He further explains that even though countries, such as Saudi Arabia, can make trade deals with China, corporations and private players can't do so as their funds stand the risk of being expropriated by the Chinese authorities in the absence of rule of law.
“China needs a lot of institutional reform to complement the fact that it's the big trader. And later in this century, it may very well emerge as an important reserve currency, but not yet,” Dollar asserts.
Shukla adds that in the 1990s and early 2000s, the “dramatic underperformance” of the euro as a replacement to the dollar and the sheer dominance of China in terms of trade – it became the biggest trading partner after the US for almost every important economy in the world – started the move away from the US dollar.
Could Russia’s War on Ukraine
Speed Up De-dollarisation?
Describing Russia as “a significant player outside the dollar,” Bahl says that the country has faced economic sanctions from the West on many occasions – first in 2014-15, when it invaded Crimea, and now after the Ukraine war. To evade these sanctions, Russia has piggybacked on its vast oil reserves – and the fact that it has allies across a very surprising spectrum.
“I mean, Russia’s got friends in the anti-American camp – China, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba. But then it also has trading friends in the pro-American camp such as India and Japan. So, a very unusual coalition has come into play because of the Ukraine war and Russia's vast oil reserves. And, Russia's insistence on trading outside the dollar may be a serious challenge to the dollar,” Bahl affirms.
Disagreeing with Bahl on this, Dollar says that even though Russia is an important geo-strategic player, it is not as important an economic player globally. He adds that the world is now moving away from oil and gas to bring climate change under control – as a result, Russia cannot bank on its reserves for too long.
On being probed by Bahl over the coalition of significant economies – all allies of Russia – moving away from the dollar, Dollar explains:
“I just think China is the leader of that faction, frankly. Russia is the junior partner in the friendship with China, which is a serious, complete economy, but with a lot of institutional weaknesses. Now, India is going to be an important part of the world economy.”
Shukla, too, says that Russia has triggered the move away from dollar, especially among its allies, which are symptomatic of a display of diplomatic and economic autonomy. But, he points out, Russians do not have the economic or political heft going forward to expedite de-dollarisation.
It’s a Complicated World
Even as China seems to lead a coalition of nations to trade outside the US dollar, it has over $2 trillion in US dollar reserves, its currency is spent to the dollar and its markets – largely linked via Hong Kong – are also suggestive of dollar flows.
“Basically, China is very tightly integrated with the US economy and the global economy. So, it's a complicated world. I don't see Russia is that integrated into the global economy other than being a supplier of oil and gas,” Dollar remarks.
Shukla agrees that while China and Russia have triggered a move away from the dollar, it has its limitations.
Pointing out that there is a decline in the share of the US dollar as global reserve currency, Bahl states that China is picking up almost a quarter of the dollar’s loss, but the remaining 75 percent of that loss is going to many smaller currencies. Shukla agrees and says this could lead to internationalisation of smaller currencies such as the INR (Indian rupee), giving way to a multipolar world.
Is China-Saudi Alliance
a Cause of Concern?
Drawing attention to the emerging equation between China and Saudi Arabia, Bahl claims:
“China is trying to woo the Saudis. China is the biggest importer of oil from the Saudis today. Now, China is trying to get the Saudis to agree to invoicing their imports of Saudi oil in the yuan instead of the dollar. Will that be a really big impact?”
Given that the US dollar cemented its position via the petrodollar arrangement in the 1970s, Shukla says the arrangement between China and Saudi could trigger a big move.
However, the fact that the world is moving away from fossil fuels puts questions on the sustainability of the China-Saudi equation, which could entail trading oil in yuan instead of dollars.
To add to this, Dollar says that even if the Saudis agree to trade oil in the Chinese yuan, private firms in global markets would not agree to trade outside the dollar.
"Your typical private firm is not going to want to be paid in the yuan, because what do you do with it? Maybe you're going to need it in 90 days. So, where do you put it? You can't put it into a 90-day market in China. You can't move it in and out easily,” Dollar remarks.
He affirms that the holding of the Chinese yuan as global reserves remains miniscule but smaller currencies such as the Swiss franc or the Australian dollar are witnessing a rise in their share.
Stable Diversification
of Smaller Currencies
Dollar and Shukla both agree that the US is undermining the advantages of the dollar – by overdoing economic sanctions and by becoming the “single-largest source of policy accidents” – and by doing so, accelerating the process of de-dollarisation.
Shukla also points out a stable diversification of global reserves, wherein the Indian rupee, Swiss franc, Aussie dollar or the Canadian dollar are gaining share, albeit very slowly.
“It's no more a single-trick pony. It's not about the dollar, the euro or even the yuan. What we are seeing is there is a stabilising diversification towards a mix of currencies,” Shukla remarks.
Bahl concludes by saying that de-dollarisation is inevitable but there is a threshold beyond which the dollar will continue to be supreme.
