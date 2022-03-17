Deepfake Video of President Zelenskyy Shared to Claim He Was Surrendering

A deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, seemingly generated using artificial intelligence, was published on the website of a Ukrainian news publication called Ukraine 24 on Wednesday, 16 March. The video was then shared on social media platforms.

In the video, President Zelenskyy could be heard asking Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms. While the video was lip-synced, the President's head seemed out of place.

The video has since been debunked and removed from social media platforms. The Ukrainian government had, on 2 March, warned people that Russia might be making use of deepfake technology to falsely claim that Zelenskyy had surrendered in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.