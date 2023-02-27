Video Showing Aftermath of an Earthquake Is From Turkey and Not Tajikistan
This video shows the destruction caused in Turkey due to the earthquakes.
A video, seemingly shot from inside of a moving vehicle, showing several collapsed buildings is going viral on social media with a claim that this video shows the destruction caused in Tajikistan after an earthquake hit the country.
Tajikistan was hit by a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on 23 February.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a YouTube video from 8 February 2023.
This was a longer and a clearer version of the viral video.
The video was uploaded by 'K News' with a title that read, "50 hours have passed after two major earthquakes in Turkey."
We also found a tweet from 8 February 2023, which mentioned that it showed the aftermath of earthquakes in Tukrey.
We located the shops from the video in Turkey:
In the longer version, we noticed boards of two shops which read 'CZANE' and 'BASMANLAR'.
We found these shops in Turkey's southern province, Hatay on Google Maps and also found a Street View.
(Note: Swipe to see more comparisons.)
The board with 'CZANE' on it was seen in the viral video.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The shop named BASMANLAR is at Hatay.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Conclusion: An old video of destruction caused due to earthquake in Turkey is going viral as a recent video from Tajikistan.
Topics: Tajikistan Webqoof Turkey Earthquake
