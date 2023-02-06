This Video Doesn’t Show a Building Collapse in Syria Due to the Earthquake
This video shows the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video of two towers collapsing is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the destruction caused in Syria due to a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February, resulting in over 1,300 deaths.
The video had garnered over 19,000 views at the time of writing this story.
Where is the video from?: The video dates back to August 2022 and shows the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a similar video posted in 2022.
The video was uploaded by stock image website Getty Images.
The description of the video stated that it showed the demolition of the twin towers in Noida, which happened on 28 August 2022. This was after these towers were found to be in violation of multiple regulations.
- 01/03
The video is from Noida and not from Syria.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
- 02/03
The video shows the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
- 03/03
The twin towers were demolished through a controlled 'implosion' in August 2022.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The Quint also shared an exclusive clip of the demolition of the Noida towers in August 2022.
What about the recent earthquake?: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.
The earthquake occurred at 04:17 local time (06:47 IST) at a depth of 17.9 kilometres near the city of Gaziantep, as per the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake was followed by another powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old and unrelated clip is being shared as a video showing a building collapse in Syria due to the earthquake.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Syria Webqoof Turkey Earthquake
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.