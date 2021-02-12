6.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Tajikistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan at 10:31 pm. It was at a depth of 74 km.
Strong tremors were felt in several parts of North India late on Friday, 12 February, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan at 10:31 pm on Friday
It was at a depth of 74 km.
Several people took to social media to share the updates, with #earthquake trending on Twitter in a matter of minutes. "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
