Fact-Check: Video From China Falsely Shared as Recent Blast in Pakistan

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here and here.)

Is it true?: No. The video reportedly shows a gas pipeline explosion in north China's Anping County, which claimed two lives on 29 July.

What happened in Pakistan?: A blast occurred at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) rally in Khar tehsil, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa area on 30 July.