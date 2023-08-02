Fact-Check: Video From China Falsely Shared as Recent Blast in Pakistan

A video showing fire in a street and debris scattered in bylanes is being shared on social media platforms to claim that it showed a blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.
Is it true?: No. The video reportedly shows a gas pipeline explosion in north China's Anping County, which claimed two lives on 29 July.
What happened in Pakistan?: A blast occurred at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) rally in Khar tehsil, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa area on 30 July.
It killed at least 56 people, including one JUI-F leader, injuring nearly 200 others.
The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has claimed responsibility for the blast, which was a suicide bombing, reported The Guardian.
How did we find out?: We took screenshots of the viral video and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One such search showed us several results with posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.
Using a virtual private network (VPN), we accessed these results.
One result showed a post by a verified account of the website Boiling Video (a subsidiary of a news organisation called Yidian News), which was posted on 29 July, a day before the blast in Pakistan.
Its caption, when translated, mentioned that the video showed the aftermath the of natural gas in Anping Country, Hebei province in China.
The post added that the explosion caused two deaths and serious injured two people.
This post carried visuals similar to the video in the claim.
News reports: Chinese news agency Xinhua also published a report on this, mentioning that the incident took place around 10:13 am at Hongqi street and was extinguished nearly an hour later.
The report added that as per preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused due the the rupture of the gas pipeline during a pipeline renovation.
The same information was also published by other Chinese websites, such as Sohu, China Daily and Tencent's QQ China.
We were unable to independently geolocate the visuals.
Conclusion: A video showing an explosion caused due to a damage to a gas pipeline in China is being falsely linked to the recent blast in Pakistan.
