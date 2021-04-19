UP ‘Tops’ COVID Management Across the World? Govt, Media Misreport

On 6 April, government of Uttar Pradesh shared a news report on its official Twitter handle with a caption that reads, “Uttar Pradesh among toppers in Covid Management”. As per this news report, a case study by Johns Hopkins University has ranked Uttar Pradesh as one of the “toppers” in managing the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The Quint accessed the said case study being referred to in the report and we found that not only was the study co-authored by the UP government officials, it is also NOT a comparative study with other states in India or from other parts of the world — hence, there's no question of Uttar Pradesh being a “topper” in management of COVID-19.