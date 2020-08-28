Bangladesh’s Protest for Rohingyas Shared as Rally in West Bengal

A keyword search led us to a news report by an online news outlet, Banglanews24, “Rally of Islamic movement in protest of Rohingya persecution,” also dated 13 September 2017.

It stated that an Islamist political organisation, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), led a rally to the Myanmar embassy to protest the torture and killing of Rohingya Muslims.

The rally was stopped at the Shanti Nagar Junction in Dhaka.

We also found a video of the march on the YouTube channel of Islami Shasontantra Chhatra Andolan (ISCA), the student outfit of IAB.

IAB had also announced the rally on their Facebook page, asking people to "Surround Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka on 13 September."