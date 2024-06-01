Deepfake Tech Used to Create This Call Between Swati Maliwal & Dhruv Rathee

A recording of a telephonic conversation purportedly between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is going viral on social media.

What can he heard?: In the viral clip, Maliwal explains to Rathee how she was assaulted in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

She further requests Rathee not to make any video on this to defend them.

Further, Rathee also tells her that he gets paid by directly from the UK.

Background: Maliwal registered a complaint to Delhi Police and alleged that she was attacked by Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar on 13 May, inside the CM's residence.

Kumar has, however, denied the allegation. Following this, the Delhi police arrested Kumar on 18 May, and he is currently in the police custody.

Rathee's role: Rathee made a video on the incident and raised questions on the authenticity of this complaint.