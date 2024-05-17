'Slapped, Kicked in Chest': Swati Maliwal's Complaint Against Kejriwal Aide

Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on Thursday, 16 May, claimed that she was repeatedly slapped, dragged, and kicked in the chest by Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 13 May.
In the complaint lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station, Maliwal said that the incident occurred after she arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Monday. She said that she got no response when she tried contacting Kumar and was asked to wait in the drawing room by the chief minister's staff.
While she waited, Maliwal alleged that Kumar barged into the room and allegedly started abusing her. He then slapped her "seven to eight times," she claimed.
"Bibhav (Kumar) came and started abusing and kept slapping without provocation. I made noise and said, 'Let me go', but he kept beating me continuously and abusing me," she said in the complaint, adding, "I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone."
'Kicked Me, Threatened Me': What Maliwal Alleged
Maliwal alleged in the complaint that she screamed for help repeatedly and pushed him away with her legs.
"At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up," she said. "Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs."
Shocked and traumatised, Maliwal said that she then managed to get herself freed and sat on the sofa, following which she called the police helpline to report the incident.
The ex-DCW chief claimed that Kumar then threatened her, saying, "Do what you want to do. You cannot do anything to us. We will have your bones broken and dig you in the ground."
Kumar and a few security personnel then asked her to leave, but she refused to do so until the police got there. However, she alleged that she was "thrown out" of the residence following which she sat on the floor in pain.
On the basis of Maliwal's complaint, Kumar has been booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
New Video Shows Argument Between Maliwal, Kejriwal's Staff
The AAP, however, shared a video on Friday, 17 May, purportedly showcasing a part of the incident that occurred on Monday. The Quint has not independently verified the veracity of the video, nor the occurrences that led to the happenings in the footage.
In the purported video, Maliwal, who is seen sitting on a couch, can be heard arguing with a few staff members and allegedly abusing one of them and threatening to have him fired.
"Tumhaari bhi naukri khaoongi agar mujhe touch kiya (I will have you fired if you touch me)," she is purportedly heard saying.
She is also heard refusing to leave when asked to do so. "I have just dialed 112 [police helpline]. Let the police come, after that I will speak."
Reacting to the video, Maliwal took to X on Friday, 17 May, to say that the video was uploaded "without any context."
"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up?" she said.
She also stated that the truth will be revealed once the CCTV footage on the premises is checked.
"Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," Maliwal added.
BJP Trains Guns at CM Kejriwal
Meanwhile, the BJP has come down heavily on CM Kejriwal over the incident, highlighting his "silence" and "inaction" over the matter.
"Delhi is doubting the Chief Minister's claims over safety of women, they are watching. Chief Minister Kejriwal is anti-women, is supporting assault against a woman," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while addressing the press on Friday, 17 May.
"There cannot be any whataboutery. This happened inside Arvind Kejriwal's residence while he was present (and) by his right-hand man," she added.
Sitharaman's comments came even after Maliwal took to X to urge the BJP not to politicise the issue.
"The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination said that I was doing it on the instructions of a party. May God keep them happy too. An important election is underway in the country. Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to the BJP to not do politics on this incident," she said in a statement on X on Thursday, 16 May.
Meanwhile, BJP's women workers held a protest outside the residence of CM Kejriwal on Friday, 17 May, demanding justice for the alleged perpetrators.
Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had admitted that an "incident of misbehaviour" had taken place with Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence, adding that the chief minister had issued orders for strict action to be taken.
"Yesterday an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Vibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to the Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed for strict action in the incident," he said, as per PTI.
Maliwal also recorded her statement at the Tis Hazari court on Friday, 17 May in connection with the alleged assault case.
(With inputs from PTI.)
