ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip From France of Student Pointing 'Gun' at Teacher Shared as Recent

Old Clip From France of Student Pointing 'Gun' at Teacher Shared as Recent

While the video is indeed from France, it dates back to 2018, and the student was holding a fake gun.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Clip From France of Student Pointing 'Gun' at Teacher Shared as Recent
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing a student pointing gun at his teacher inside a classroom is going viral on social media to claim that this happened recently in France amid the ongoing protests.

What protests?: France witnessed violent clashes recently between the public and the police after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager who was allegedly killed at the hands of the police for driving a car without a license.

An archive can be seen here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video is indeed from France, but it dates back to 2018 and is unrelated to the recent protests.

  • Moreover, the 15-year-old student was pointing a fake gun at his teacher in the Parisian suburb of Creteil.

Also Read

Old Video Showing 'Sniper' On Rooftop Goes Viral As Recent One From France

Old Video Showing 'Sniper' On Rooftop Goes Viral As Recent One From France
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search with some relevant keywords.

  • This led us to a reports from 22 October 2018 carrying this same video.

  • The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report stated that a French teenager was charged with aggravated violence after this video showed him pointing a fake gun at his teacher at the Edouard-Branly High School in the Parisian suburb of Creteil.

  • It added that the 15-year-old said his actions were "a joke", however, the teacher registered a complaint to the police.

  • It also stated that later, the student turned himself into police, accompanied by his father.

  • The same details were also reported by DW, Time Magazine, France 24 and The Sun.

Screenshot of an article shared by AFP and France 24.

(Source: France 24/Screenshot)

  • The reports also included a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the incident "unacceptable" and ordered his ministers to take "all necessary measures" to prevent similar incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old video from France showing a teenager pointing a fake gun at a teacher is going viral on social media as recent.

Also Read

Old Video Shared as Men Brandishing Weapons During France Protests

Old Video Shared as Men Brandishing Weapons During France Protests

Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  France   Fact Check   Gun Violence 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×