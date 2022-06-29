Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Didn’t Cry on Live Television, It’s a Snapchat Filter!

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, a video of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being interviewed is doing the rounds on social media.

In the short clip, Raut is seen with a pained facial expression, as if he were crying. Social media users sharing the video to claim that Raut got emotional during a media interview.

However, the claim is false. We found that the original video, which is an interview by Hindi news organisation Aaj Tak, was altered using a 'crying' Snapchat filter to create the video in the claim.

In the interview, Raut discusses the support of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Maharashtra with the journalist.

(You can read all the live updates on the Maharashtra political crisis here.)