Fact-Check: RSS Members Were Not Handcuffed in PFI Rally in Kerala

Video of a rally organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows the PFI parading workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in handcuffs on the streets in Kerala.

However, we spoke to officials from both PFI and the RSS and found that the individuals seen in handcuffs in the video are not affiliated with RSS, but were role-playing members of the organisation.