Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 9 August after his disqualification from Parliament over a defamation case.

As Gandhi's name started trending on social media, a clipped video of his speech also went viral.

What's the clip about?: The nine-second video shows Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla with Gandhi's voice in the background which says, "Brothers and sisters, Lanka was not set on fire by Hanuman."