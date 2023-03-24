Why Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification is a Golden Opportunity for the Opposition

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case and his prompt disqualification from the Lok Sabha is an important moment in Indian politics.

A top Opposition leader has been rendered ineligible to contest because a court found his negative remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname as 'defamation'.

Now, the Congress and its legal team may well appeal his conviction and it may or may not be set aside.

But the political impact of this moment would still remain. And this may be a golden opportunity for the Opposition.