Javadekar Falsely Claims That No Bomb Blast Happened in Last 6 Yrs

“[I]n the last six years, not a single incident of blast has taken place,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on 7 March.

The claim is false.

More than 1,000 explosion incidents were reported in many parts of the country over the last six years, a FactChecker analysis of data recorded by the South Asia Terrorism Portal revealed.

“What we had experienced for 10-25 years (before (the) Modi government came to power)? We saw bomb blasts taking place in Pune, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, Delhi and Mumbai. Every eight to ten days, blasts used to happen and people used to get killed,” Javadekar was quoted as saying in a Press Trust of India report published in The Hindu.