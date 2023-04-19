Clip of Indore's Rang Panchami Celebration Viral As Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad
This video is from Indore, Madhya Pradesh where people are celebrating Rang Panchami.
A video of a massive crowd gathered on the streets and celebrating with colours and loud music is going viral on social media with a claim that this video shows the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad, Telangana.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here and here.)
But where is the video from?: The video is from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and shows people celebrating Rang Panchami festival.
The city celebrates this festival on a very large scale on the fifth day that falls after the Holi festival.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across an image uploaded on the image-stock website, Alamy.
This image also showed similar boards and raods.
The caption of the image stated that it was a picture of Rang Panchami celbrated in Indore on 22 March 2022.
We also compared it with the viral video and found similarities.
We noticed a few names on the shop's board visible in the viral video and performed a keyword search using them.
This led us to a street view on Google maps showing R Keswani Saree shop in Indore's Rajwada.
Although we couldn't confirm which year is the viral video from, several news media outlets like The Times of India, Naidunia, Fress Press Journal and News18 Hindi reported about the Rang Panchami celebrations in Indore that happened on 12 March this year.
Conclusion: A video of Rang Panchami celebration from Indore is going viral as a video showing Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad.
