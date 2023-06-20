Prime Minister Narendra Modi Departs For First State Visit to United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off for his State visit to the United States early morning on Tuesday, 20 June.
Ahead of his departure, PM Modi issued a statement and said:
“I am travelling to the United States of America on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.”
After Modi lands in the United States on 20 June, he is expected to be welcomed by a large group of Indian Americans at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
The visit is not solely meant to improve bilateral relations, but it is being seen as one which further cements the PM’s bond with the Indian diaspora and also one where he interacts with top business executives across sectors.
Over the course of three days, Modi will attend at least three meetings where talks will be held with US President Joe Biden, participate in private and State dinners, and in a luncheon jointly hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, address a joint session of Congress and hold massive diaspora events.
The Indian PM will also lead celebrations on International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York and attend a Congressional reception and hold one-on-one talks with CEOs of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard, and Adobe.
Many are calling PM Modi's visit to the US a turning point in bilateral relations between the two countries, the agenda of discussions will culminate in stepping up defense cooperation and will also focus on improving trade and investment relations.
The trip also aims to promote more seamless collaboration and cooperation in various sectors, including semiconductors, cyberspace, aerospace, strategic infrastructure and communication, commercial space projects, quantum computing, as well as the utilisation of artificial intelligence in industrial and defence applications
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap is expected to be one of the key outcomes of the visit and said:
"It essentially focuses on all aspects of defense co-production and co-development. It also talks about how defense industrial ecosystems of the two countries could cooperate much better, how the supply lines in the field of defense industry could also interface with each other much better."
