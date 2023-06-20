Prime Minister Narendra Modi Departs For First State Visit to United States

“I am travelling to the United States of America on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.”

After Modi lands in the United States on 20 June, he is expected to be welcomed by a large group of Indian Americans at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

The visit is not solely meant to improve bilateral relations, but it is being seen as one which further cements the PM’s bond with the Indian diaspora and also one where he interacts with top business executives across sectors.