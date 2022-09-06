ADVERTISEMENT

Harsha Murder Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet, Cites 'Hatred Against Hindus'

Jingade was stabbed to death by assailants on 20 February 2022, sparking widespread protests.

The Quint
Published
South India News
2 min read
Harsha Murder Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet, Cites 'Hatred Against Hindus'
i

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 6 September, filed the charge sheet in the case pertaining to the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

"Accused persons developed hatred against the Hindu community people over issues like CAA-NRC protests, Hijab row and cow protection activities of the Bajrang Dal activists," the charge sheet stated.

According to the CIA probe, the accused persons "conspired to create terror among people of Hindu community, and to create communal disharmony."

Jingade was stabbed to death by assailants on 20 February 2022. His murder had sparked widespread protests in the state, with several Hindu groups accusing "Muslim goons" of the murder.

The incident had also turned into a political slugfest shortly after, with BJP leader Kapil Mishra calling this a "new form of jihad" and Goa CM Pramod Sawant blaming “anti-Hindu fundamentalists” for the killing.

Also Read

Prophet, Gyanvapi, Hijab: How Indian Muslims' Dignity Is Attacked Every Day

Prophet, Gyanvapi, Hijab: How Indian Muslims' Dignity Is Attacked Every Day
ADVERTISEMENT

What the Police Had Said

In March, the police had invoked sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),1967, against the 10 people arrested in connection with the murder of the 26-year-old.

Further, the police was also looking into a larger conspiracy, considering that Harsha was a part of the protests calling for a ban on the hijab held on 7 February outside a college in Shivamogga.

This came despite the Karnataka government earlier ruling out any link to the hijab row.

Later, after mounting pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and right-wing groups, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stated that "organisations behind the hijab row are also under the scanner, their role is also being looked at."

Also Read

NIA Takes Over Murder Case of Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha From Karnataka Police

NIA Takes Over Murder Case of Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha From Karnataka Police

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Edited By :Karan HM
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×