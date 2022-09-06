Harsha Murder Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet, Cites 'Hatred Against Hindus'
Jingade was stabbed to death by assailants on 20 February 2022, sparking widespread protests.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 6 September, filed the charge sheet in the case pertaining to the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade in Karnataka's Shivamogga.
"Accused persons developed hatred against the Hindu community people over issues like CAA-NRC protests, Hijab row and cow protection activities of the Bajrang Dal activists," the charge sheet stated.
According to the CIA probe, the accused persons "conspired to create terror among people of Hindu community, and to create communal disharmony."
Jingade was stabbed to death by assailants on 20 February 2022. His murder had sparked widespread protests in the state, with several Hindu groups accusing "Muslim goons" of the murder.
The incident had also turned into a political slugfest shortly after, with BJP leader Kapil Mishra calling this a "new form of jihad" and Goa CM Pramod Sawant blaming “anti-Hindu fundamentalists” for the killing.
What the Police Had Said
In March, the police had invoked sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),1967, against the 10 people arrested in connection with the murder of the 26-year-old.
Further, the police was also looking into a larger conspiracy, considering that Harsha was a part of the protests calling for a ban on the hijab held on 7 February outside a college in Shivamogga.
This came despite the Karnataka government earlier ruling out any link to the hijab row.
Later, after mounting pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and right-wing groups, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stated that "organisations behind the hijab row are also under the scanner, their role is also being looked at."
