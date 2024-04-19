No, This Man Sharing BJP Govt’s Achievements After 2014 Is Not AK Antony’s Son

A video which shows a person listing out the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after coming to power in 2014 is going viral on the internet.
What is the claim?: Social media users have shared this video identifying the person as Congress leader AK Antony's son.
How did we find that out?: We noticed that the viral video carried a watermark that said "Anoop Antony."
Taking this as a cue, we searched for it on Google and found a verified Facebook profile with the same name.
Anoop identified himself as a politician and as the "National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of BJP."
More details about Antony: An Indian Express report said that Anoop Antony Joseph was fielded by the BJP from Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district for the 2021 Kerala assembly elections.
It mentioned that Anoop was an 36-year-old engineer, who had joined the party in 2011 and was elected as the national secretary of BJYM in 2017.
Election Affidavit for 2021 Kerala Elections: We checked Anoop's election affidavit details available on the official website of Election Commission of India.
In the 'personal details' section, we found that Anoop's father's name is Thomas Joseph.
Congress leader AK Antony's children: Antony, who has previously served as the Defence Minister, has two children named Anil Antony and Ajith Antony.
It should be noted that Anil had joined the BJP in 2023 and is now the party's candidate for Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.
The photo below shows both the sons of the Congress leader. A closer look will not show any similarity between the person in the viral video and AK Antony's sons.
Comparison between viral video and Anil's photo: We compared a keyframe from the viral video to a publicly available image of Anil.
This clearly proved that Anil Anthony is not the person speaking in the viral video.
Conclusion: It is clear that a person listing out achievements of BJP government after coming to power in 2014 is being misidentified as Congress leader AK Antony's son.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)