The visuals of PM Modi and BJP leaders in the viral video are from BJP's parliamentary meeting held on 8 August.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
i

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sitting in an auditorium is going viral on the internet.

What are the users saying?: Users have claimed that PM Modi and other BJP leaders were sitting a film theatre to watch the recently-released, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

Another clip in the viral video claims that PM Modi also inaugurated the poster for the movie.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: The viral video has been edited to make the false claim.

  • The visuals of PM Modi and other BJP leaders are from the party's parliament meeting held on 8 August.

  • Another clip in the viral video is from 9 November 2019, when PM Modi inaugurated the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Gurdaspur.

How did we find out?:

FIRST VIDEO

We ran a reverse image search on Google using screenshots from the visuals showing PM Modi and BJP leaders.

  • We came across a video posted on PM Modi's official YouTube channel, posted on 8 August.

  • The viral video's visuals and the video posted on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel matched.

  • We found the comparison at 0.26 seconds of the video posted on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel.

Here is a comparison between the viral video and the video uploaded on PM Modi's YouTube Channel. 

(Source: Facebook/PM Modi YouTube/Screenshot) 

SECOND CLIP

  • The visual of PM Modi with Sunny Deol is from 9 November 2019 when the Prime Minister visited Gurdaspur to inaugurate the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

  • We found the video of the event on the Prime Minister's official YouTube channel that was posted on 9 November 2019.

  • At 8:38 minutes of the official video, we found this comparison between the viral clip and PM Modi's post on YouTube.

  • The original clip was flipped and included in the viral video.

Here is a comparison between the viral video and the video uploaded on PM Modi's YouTube Channel. 

(Source: Facebook/PM Modi YouTube/Screenshot) 

  • Additionally, there are no news reports that state that PM Modi went to watch Gadar 2 in the cinemas with other BJP leaders

Conclusion: PM Modi and other BJP leaders did not visit the theatres to watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2. The video has been edited to falsely claim that they watched the movie in theatres.

Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com, and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience.

Gadar 2   PM Narendra Modi   Webqoof

Topics:  Gadar 2   PM Narendra Modi   Webqoof 

