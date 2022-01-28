Old Photos From Lucknow Falsely Linked to the Ongoing RRB-NTPC Protests

A set of four photographs showing injured protesters and police personnel lathi-charging groups of people is being shared on social media platforms, to claim that it shows visuals of the recent student protests that broke out across parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Railway job aspirants took to the streets on Wednesday, 26 January, to protest against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) new two-exam selection process for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) section.

However, we found that the photos are originally from a 2018 protest that took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The photos show police personnel carrying out a lathi-charge to disperse tens of thousands of people with Basic Teaching Certificates (BTC) degrees, who were protesting in Lucknow against a delay in the issuance of joining letters for the post of assistant teachers.