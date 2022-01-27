Old Video Linked With Protests Over Job Exam Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh

A video showing a group of policemen lathi-charging a crowd of protesters has gone viral with a claim that it shows the Uttar Pradesh police beating up a protesting group of teachers aspirants.

This claim comes in the backdrop of protests over alleged irregularities in the 2019 Uttar Pradesh exam to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers.

However, we found the viral video was not related to the protests of teacher aspirants. The 2019 video showed the UP police lathi-charging a group people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Lucknow.