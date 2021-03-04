UP Teacher Recruitment 2021 Registration Commences
UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 exam will be conducted on 18 April 2021.
UP Junior High School Teacher Recruitment 2021 registration process commenced on 3 March for the recruitment of assistant teachers and principals’ posts in aided Junior High Schools. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at https://updeled.gov.in/.
Important Dates
- Start Date for Online Candidate Registration: 3 March 2021
- Last Date for Online Candidate Registration: 17 March 2021
- Last Date to Submit Registration Fees: 18 March 2021
- Last Date to Submit Completed Registration/Print Application Form: 19 March 2021
UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 exam will be conducted on 18 April 2021 and results for the same is to be announced on 18 May 2021, reported Jagran Josh.
Registration Fee
Candidates who wish to apply are required to pay an application fee.
For Assistant Teacher’s Post :
- General Category: Rs 700
- SC/ST Category: Rs 500
- PwD Category: Rs 300
For Principal’s Post:
- General Category : Rs 900
- SC/ST Category : Rs 700
- PwD Category : Rs 400
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and an interview.
Eligibility
Candidates should be between 21 to 40 years of age.
Candidates applying for the post of principal should be a graduate or equivalent with five years of experience. Whereas, the candidates applying for the post of assistant teacher should have done BEd/BTC/DElEd, 4 years of BElEd, or a similar course from a recognised university.
(With inputs from Jagran Josh.)
