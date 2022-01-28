Protesters Block Roads, Set Tyres Ablaze Amid Bihar Bandh Over Railway Exam Stir
Students in Bihar have been protesting against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) new two-exam policy.
Amid vehement opposition over alleged discrepancies in a Railway Recruitment Board (RBB) examination, protesters on Friday, 28 January, blocked roads in Bihar in support of the state-wide bandh called by various political parties over the irregularities.
Several students’ organisations, including the left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA), have joined the bandh. The demonstrators blocked the passage of vehicles in Patna and elsewhere, and set tyres on fire in order to express their outrage.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party workers staged a protest near Chhatauni Chowk, blocking the national highway connecting India to Nepal. The party activists have stopped traffic movement by igniting a fire on the road.
Protests Against the Railway Examination
Students in Bihar have been protesting against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) new two-exam policy. Students have opposed a decision, claiming that the second stage is unjust to those who have cleared the first stage, results for which were released on 15 January.
The Railway Ministry on Wednesday had suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 examination amid the protests. A high-power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by the aspirants.
The protests, which have been continuing for the past few days, had turned violent on Wednesday, when a passenger train was set on fire and another was attacked with stones.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a private teacher, a popular YouTuber who goes by the name of 'Khan Sir,' 16 students, and other unidentified persons on the charges of inciting a mob of students to set a passenger train on fire, indulging in vandalism, and damaging railway property.
In a joint statement released on Thursday, numerous opposition parties – Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and CPI (Marxist) – stated, "Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the central as well as Bihar governments."
