Protesters Block Roads, Set Tyres Ablaze Amid Bihar Bandh Over Railway Exam Stir

The protests, which have been continuing for the past few days, had turned violent on Wednesday, when a passenger train was set on fire and another was attacked with stones.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a private teacher, a popular YouTuber who goes by the name of 'Khan Sir,' 16 students, and other unidentified persons on the charges of inciting a mob of students to set a passenger train on fire, indulging in vandalism, and damaging railway property.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, numerous opposition parties – Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and CPI (Marxist) – stated, "Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the central as well as Bihar governments."