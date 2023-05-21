Image From Bangladesh Falsely Shared As 'Revamped' Boulevard Road in Srinagar

A photograph of a road is being shared with a claim that the image shows a revamped Boulevard Road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the G20 Summit.
The G20 Summit has been scheduled in Kashmir for two days starting from 22 May.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search using Google that led us to a Facebook post made by a page named 'Jhautola Patuakhali' on 6 February.
Jhautola Patuakhali is a park situated in Patuakhali, Bangladesh.
We looked for images of the park on Google maps and found a similar image uploaded on maps in February.
We compared the two images and noticed similarities.
We also checked Boulevard Road in Kashmir on Google maps and noticed that it didn't match the viral visuals.
We found a recent video on YouTube which was recorded from inside a moving car and showed the Boulevard Road in Srinagar.
These visuals also did not match the viral image.
Boulevard road's most recent image: Siasat Daily shared an image of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrolling on Srinagar's Boulevard Road ahead of G20 Summit.
The report shared on 18 May talked about Srinagar getting ready to host the G20 meeting, thus, keeping security forces on several checkpoints.
We compared the image with the viral image and it showed no similarities.
First ever G20 Meeting in Jammu and Kashmir: The third G20 working group meeting on tourism will be held in Srinagar 22 from May to 24 May.
The meet will take place at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the shores of Dal Lake.
This would mark as the first global event there since the central government scrapped the special status of the state in August 2019.
Conclusion: Clearly, an image of a park from Bangladesh is being falsely shared as a 'renewed' road in Srinagar ahead of the G20 Summit.
