Still Getting Threat Calls: Kashmiri Students Post-Scuffle Over The Kerala Story

Two days after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students of the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu over the recently released film The Kerala Story, students claimed that the administration has "taken selective action" by rusticating those students who were beaten up.

"Have received distressing calls from GMC Jammu, reporting that a group of Kashmiri students have been injured as a result of a recent altercation over The Kerala Story issue," a students association leader tweeted on 15 May.

GMC Jammu took action against 10 students, including six Kashmiri students, on Monday, 15 May.