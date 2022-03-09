Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch Shot by Terrorists Near Srinagar Dies, Police Say
The sarpanch, who has been identified as Sameer Bhat, was under security protection at a hotel in Srinagar.
A sarpanch who was shot by terrorists near Srinagar has died, news agency PTI reported the police as saying.
The sarpanch, who has been identified as Sameer Bhat, was under security protection at a hotel in Srinagar.
However, he ventured out without anyone knowing and was shot by terrorists in Khanmoh on the outskirts of the state's summer capital.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a subsidiary of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the sarpanch's death.
After he was shot, Bhat was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.