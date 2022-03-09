Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch Shot by Terrorists Near Srinagar Dies, Police Say

A sarpanch who was shot by terrorists near Srinagar has died, news agency PTI reported the police as saying.

The sarpanch, who has been identified as Sameer Bhat, was under security protection at a hotel in Srinagar.

However, he ventured out without anyone knowing and was shot by terrorists in Khanmoh on the outskirts of the state's summer capital.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a subsidiary of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the sarpanch's death.