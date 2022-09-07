Bajrang Dal, VHP Stop Brahmastra Actors Ranbir-Alia From Entering Ujjain Temple
However, film director Ayan Mukerji was able to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple’s Jyotirlinga.
Ahead of Ranbir-Alia’s promotional visit to Ujjain temple on Tuesday evening, 6 September, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested outside the temple for their alleged remarks over beef-eating.
While the Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the film director Ayan Mukerji were to visit the temple, only the latter could get darshan at the Mahakaleshwar Temple’s Jyotirlinga.
Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. The protesters, however, did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises.
Bajrang Dal members raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot.
“We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food,” Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube said.
Even Alia had said that those who want to see her film 'Brahmastra' should watch while others who are not keen shouldn't, he claimed.
Amid the protest, director Ayan Mukherjee took darshan of the deity, temple priest Ashish Pujari said.
The police has taken action under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against one of the right-wing protesters.
(With inputs from PTI.)
