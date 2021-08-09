Shahrukh Pathan: The Son, Friend & Person Behind the Iconic Image of Delhi Riots

"He got dressed up, as he would and said he was stepping out with his friends. I told him I would offer namaz first and then give him food. He proceeded to wait downstairs with his friends," his mother, 60-year-old Shahana Begum, tells this reporter while she presses her limbs that are in pain.

His family members tell us how Shahrukh's primary interest was how he looked and what he wore. He would never leave home without wearing crisp ironed clothes, good shoes, gel in the hair, which had to be blow-dried. "He made TikTok videos and stared at himself in the mirror most times. He was always modelling and taking photos. He was innocent and simple-minded," his mother said.

They live in two rooms, with a shared bathroom, on the first floor of a shared living space in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area.

There is not one day that goes by that Shahana does not relive those minutes. What if she had given him food when he asked? What if the timing was a few minutes before or after namaz? These are some of the queries that run through her mind.