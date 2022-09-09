2022 Asia Cup: No, This Video Doesn't Show Dancing Pak Fan Provoking Afghan Fans
The first video of a dancing man is from Dubai and old, while the other one is from Sharjah.
Two videos showing people in a cricket stadium are being shared in connection with the recent Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan held in the UAE's Sharjah on 7 September.
The videos are being shared together with a claim that it shows a Pakistani cricket fan mocking Afghanistan fans, which caused the latter to react in a violent manner.
But the video of the man wearing a Pakistani jersey is nearly a year old and shows visuals from a match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, while the second video shows fans causing damage to the stadium property in Sharjah.
CLAIM
The first video shows a man in a Pakistani cricket team shirt dancing in a mocking manner, and another video being shared with it shows audience members pulling out and throwing chairs in the stadium's stands. The two clips are being shared to claim that it shows "Action and Reaction."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We used InVID to divide the viral video into multiple keyframes and then used Google Lens to crop each of the frames separately in order to conduct reverse image searches on them.
VIDEO 1
The reverse search led us to the same video uploaded as a YouTube Short on 30 October 2021.
The video's title mentioned that it showed a Pakistani cricket team supporter dancing to mock the Afghanistan cricket team supporters during a match between the two sides at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets on 29 October 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Batsman Asif Ali was named 'Player of the Match.'
Further, on comparing the images of the Dubai cricket stadium with the viral video, we found similarities including the famous “Ring of Fire” feature.
VIDEO 2
The second video shows cricket fans pulling out chairs from the stadium's stands and throwing them across the place.
Since there were reports that violence erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan team supporters after the match, we looked for visuals of the incident.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for the video on Twitter and came across the same clip uploaded by a Dawn journalist, Imran Siddique, on his verified Twitter account, hours after the match ended.
We compared these visuals to the videos of the match available on streaming platform Hotstar, which is the official OTT partner for the Asia Cup 2022.
On comparison, we saw that both videos shows green banners with white text reading 'Shikhar' in the stadium.
We also saw that both videos showed that the stadium had blue as well as white chairs in the stands.
While several people have shared the video online as a recent one, we have not been able to independently verify it. However, we can conclude that the first video predates the 2022 Asia Cup tournament and is from Dubai, while the second video is indeed from Sharjah as shown.
