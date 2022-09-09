2022 Asia Cup: No, This Video Doesn't Show Dancing Pak Fan Provoking Afghan Fans

Two videos showing people in a cricket stadium are being shared in connection with the recent Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan held in the UAE's Sharjah on 7 September.

The videos are being shared together with a claim that it shows a Pakistani cricket fan mocking Afghanistan fans, which caused the latter to react in a violent manner.

But the video of the man wearing a Pakistani jersey is nearly a year old and shows visuals from a match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, while the second video shows fans causing damage to the stadium property in Sharjah.