India vs Afghanistan Score, Asia Cup 2022: India Lose Toss, Asked to Bat First

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Indian team, for they have already been eliminated and this particular fixture is nothing more than a formality gathering.

Rohit Sharma's team had an excellent start to their campaign, topping their group by beating Pakistan and Hong Kong. However, everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong for the team in the Super Four stage.

India first suffered a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan, and then in the previous fixture, Rohit's boys were handed a four-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka.