2021 T20 World Cup: Babar & Asif Help Pakistan to 5-wicket Win Over Afghanistan

It took Afghanistan 10 overs to bring Rashid Khan on and he immediately had the batters in all sorts of trouble, inducing five false shots in his opening over, including an LBW decision that was eventually overturned by DRS in Pakistan's favour. Afghanistan finally broke the partnership between Fakhar and Babar, with Nabi trapping the former in front of the stumps.



Rashid finally struck in his third over to remove Mohammad Hafeez and wheeled away in celebration of his 100th T20I wicket. The wrist-spinner reached the milestone in just his 53rd game, thus becoming the fastest player to get to the mark in Men's T20Is. In his final over, Rashid proved to be expensive with Shoaib Malik sending a half-tracker over the ropes. However, it ended well for Afghanistan despite a dropped chance, as Rashid cleaned up Babar, who had just brought up his half-century, with a wonderful googly.



Naveen-ul-Haq made up for the dropped catch by bowling a brilliant 18th over, giving away just two runs, and also snaring the wicket of the experienced Malik. Needing 24 off the last two overs, it was once again Ali who came to Pakistan's rescue at the end, smashing four sixes to seal the win for Pakistan in 19 overs with five wickets in hand.



Earlier, batting first, Afghanistan produced one of the most entertaining powerplays of the tournament so far. While they scored 49 in the first 6 overs, Pakistan managed to bag four wickets.



Hazratullah Zazai (0) was the first one to get dismissed in the 2nd over of the innings as he charged Imad Wasim but only managed to top edge to Haris Rauf, who took a good tumbling catch. Mohammad Shahzad (8) hit Afghanistan's first boundary but he fell trying to take Shaheen Shah Afridi on again.



Thereafter, Asghar Afghan (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) provided some respite, taking 17 runs off Imad's second over, including two sixes and a four. However, both batters fell within five balls, with Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali getting wickets respectively.