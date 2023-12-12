Old Video of Man Waving Saffron Flag Linked to Raja Singh's Win in Telangana

A video showing a man waving a massive saffron-coloured flag on the streets is going viral on the internet.
The claim states that it shows the public celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh's third consecutive win at the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to an old YouTube video shared on 26 September 2016.
The channel was run by Ritesh Modi, and the description of the video stated that it shows him waving a 10 m cloth attached to a 20 ft wooden stick in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam.
It adds that the flag showed the Hindu deity Hanuman's picture on it.
We also found the location: We noticed Kamdhenu Mart and Vamshi Diabetic Clinic at the background in the viral video.
This led us to Barkatpura Main Road in the Kachiguda suburb of Hyderabad, Telangana, on Google Maps.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video of a man waving a huge flag in Telangana is being falsely linked to T Raja Singh's victory in Goshamahal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)