Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

False Claims About BJP’s Number of Seats in the Recent Assembly Polls Go Viral!

The viral claim is false. BJP won 54 seats in Chhattisgarh; 163 in MP and 115 in Rajasthan.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
False Claims About BJP’s Number of Seats in the Recent Assembly Polls Go Viral!
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recent Assembly elections, a viral social media post has claimed that the party secured seats in the multiples of 56 in the three states.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is this true?: This claim is false.

  • According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP won the following numbers: 54 in Chhattisgarh, 163 in MP and 115 in Rajasthan.

Also Read

WebQoof Recap: Around Rajasthan Elections, INDIA Bloc, Sunny Deol & More

WebQoof Recap: Around Rajasthan Elections, INDIA Bloc, Sunny Deol & More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We looked for the party-wise election results on the ECI website.

Chhattisgarh: The BJP won 54 seats and emerged as the leading party in Chhattisgarh. It did not win 56 seats as claimed in the viral post.

Madhya Pradesh: The BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh secured 163 seats and not 168 seats as claimed.

Rajasthan: The party won in the state by securing 115 seats and not 122 as claimed in the viral post.

Here is the party-wise results provided by the ECI. 

(Source: ECI/Screenshot) 

State Assembly Elections: Out of the five states that went to polls, the BJP secured a victory in three states, except Telangana, where Congress won, and Mizoram, where the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has come to power.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed this victory to the voters and the party workers.

Conclusion: Clearly, the viral post is false. The BJP did not win seats in the multiples of 56 in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Also Read

Has Yogi Adityanath Announced Balak Nath as New Chief Minister of Rajasthan? No!

Has Yogi Adityanath Announced Balak Nath as New Chief Minister of Rajasthan? No!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×