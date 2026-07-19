Old Video of Sonam Wangchuk Clipped, Shared With Misleading Claim About China

A video of Sonam Wangchuk is being circulated widely, claiming to show him talking about showing the path to China if it invades India through Ladakh.
What does he say in the viral claim?: In the video, he's heard saying, "When China invades, then people of Ladakh sacrifice their lives to stop them. However, if the government of India doesn't do anything for us, we will show them the path and won't stop them the next time. Why should we give our lives if we are not being protected." (translated from Hindi)
How did we find out?: We went through Sonam Wangchuk's official social media handles and found a longer version of the viral clip, uploaded to his X account on
The video shows Wangchuk talking about the end of the seventh day of his hunger strike.
At around the timestamp, Wangchuk was heard saying, "A famous comedian from here said when China enters here, people from Ladakh sacrifice their lives to stop them. But now, if the Indian government doesn't do anything for us, we would show them [China] the path and won't stop them the next time. Why should we give our lives if we are not being protected? After this, he [the comedian] was questioned by the police."
He continues to say, "Don't kill the messenger, solve the problem. People are expressing frustration, but the focus should be on solving the problems."
The video is from during which Wangchuck was on a 21-day hunger strike demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.
The Quint had previously debunked this video when it was being shared in October 2025 with similar claims.
Conclusion: The video has been clipped, and in the longer version, Wangchuk attributes the statement to a comedian.
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