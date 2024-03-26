'People and Ecology Aren’t Mutually Exclusive’: Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh Resolve

"As an environmentalist, I am very concerned about the fragile and sensitive ecosystem of Ladakh,” says Magsaysay Award-winning educationist Sonam Wangchuk who is currently on a 21-day climate fast in Leh in support of the constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
On the 17th day of his climate fast, Wangchuk appeared pale and fatigued due to extended period of fasting.
“I'm fine, just a bit tired,” he posted on X.
Mr Wangchuk has become the face of an ongoing agitation in the cold desert where people are up in arms against New Delhi for discarding their demands of land and job rights.
“Every drop of water is important here. Ladakh can't support large numbers. It will make refugees out of locals and even for those who arrive, the situation would not be any good. That's the fear people have regarding the fate of our land and our culture – a culture finely tuned over tens or even thousands of years to survive in these mountains, now at risk of dilution and unable to sustain itself,” he added.
However, this is not the first time that Wangchuk underwent a climate fast:
In January 2023, he undertook a five-day climate fast in his institution, Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) at -20 degrees.
In June 2023, he undertook a nine-day climate fast to save “Ladakh’s fragile ecology”
The Ecological Connection to Ladakh’s Demands
Ladakh is a high-altitude desert inhabited by around 3 lakh people. The region is considered ecologically fragile due to its extreme climate conditions, scarce vegetation, and limited water resources. Most people are dependent on agriculture for a means of livelihood.
A separate territory was a long-pending demand of the Ladakhis but they were expecting a Union Territory (UT) with constitutional safeguards – that was denied by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government early this month.
The land and jobs rights were taken away with the Abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, and the region was thrown open for people from other states.
Sensing that New Delhi is not in a mood to extend the Sixth Schedule that would safeguard the region and grant limited autonomy to the tribal region, the engineer-turned-education reformer announced "climate fast” in 2023 in a bid to bring attention to the region's delicate ecology.
Speaking to The Quint, Wangchuk said that global warming has been melting glaciers in the Himalayan region, where Ladakh is located. He also added that shifting weather patterns are resulting in frequent flash floods, landslides, and droughts that are impacting the lives of people living in the sparsely populated villages in the region.
"To safeguard the mountains of the Himalayan region, particularly Ladakh, from indiscriminate exploitation, mining, which has already caused havoc in places like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and all the way to Sikkim, is now poised to impact Ladakh,” he said.
Wangchuk’s Efforts To Address Ladakh’s Climate Crisis
Lately, the glaciers are receding fast and many sectors in Northern India rely on them.
He says Ladakh and its glacier system is known as the "Third pole of the planet." It feeds two billion people directly or indirectly.
"If mining industries are introduced in these areas, not only will the local communities suffer, but the entire Northern Indian plains will face water shortages. Therefore, it is crucial that we safeguard these fragile regions as sacred zones of water,” he said. "That is why we consider it very important to preserve this. For the local people, it's about protecting their region, customs, culture, and land – all of which are enshrined in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, as our forefathers established 75 years ago," Wangchuk added.
Back in 2015, Wangchuk invented the Ice Stupas (an artificial glacier created by piping mountain streams) to tackle the water crisis in Ladakh, which faces water scarcity in April-May, the peak farming season.
Since then the farmers in Leh have taken benefits of the Ice stupa.
Not only that, in 2021, Wangchuk whose life inspired a character in the Bollywood movie 3 Idiots, developed an eco-friendly solar-heated tent that Army personnel can use in extremely cold places like Siachen and Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region.
How Will the Sixth Schedule Save Ladakh’s Ecology?
For the Sixth Schedule to be applicable, the Constitution mandates that a region's population must consist of at least 50 per cent tribal communities. In Ladakh, around 97 per cent of its population are tribals.
Wangchuk said they are trying to do everything possible to safeguard the mountains.
"The Sixth Schedule of Article 244, which gives safeguards to these regions, the people, and their cultures where they can determine how these places should be developed without interference from others,” he said. "This is what Ladakh has been demanding for a long time before it was made into an UT.”
Notably, the Sixth Schedule contains provisions that grant indigenous tribes significant autonomy, enabling the establishment of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) with legislative and judicial authority. These councils are empowered to enact regulations concerning various aspects such as land, forest, water, agriculture, health, sanitation, mining, and beyond.
"That was our hope, and this hope turned into certainty when the government, as generously as it granted Union Territory status to Ladakh, promised that Ladakh would be safeguarded under the Sixth Schedule,” he added.
He argues that If Ladakh is left free for all with no safeguards, there will be mining companies coming. "We hear often they are scouting the mountains and valleys," Wangchuk said, adding that the people are apprehensive that huge hotel chains will come up, each potentially bringing in thousands of people, that will pose threats to the dry desert ecology of Ladakh.
'The BJP Needs To Keep Its Promise’
Wangchuk said that the BJP needs to fulfill its promise that they made during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections regarding the “Declaration of Ladakh under the Sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution."
"It's like giving a cheque and if the cheque bounces, then we don't care. Hence, what happens to Ladakh with this promise will set a precedent to the rest of India in all elections to come whether leaders can just say anything and not care later and also get away with it,” he added.
(Auqib Javeed is an independent journalist based in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been reporting on Human rights, politics, insurgency, business and economy and climate change from the J&K. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
