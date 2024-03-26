'People and Ecology Aren’t Mutually Exclusive’: Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh Resolve

"As an environmentalist, I am very concerned about the fragile and sensitive ecosystem of Ladakh,” says Magsaysay Award-winning educationist Sonam Wangchuk who is currently on a 21-day climate fast in Leh in support of the constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

On the 17th day of his climate fast, Wangchuk appeared pale and fatigued due to extended period of fasting.

“I'm fine, just a bit tired,” he posted on X.